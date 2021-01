AS Roma coach Paulo Fonseca said he was unaware of a substitutions mix-up in Tuesday's Coppa Italia defeat by Spezia after making six changes when only five were allowed.

The sixth change came in extra time when Fonseca introduced defender Ibanez for former Chelsea winger Pedro, having already made five substitutions in the round of 16 match at the Olympic Stadium.

Roma, who also received two red cards in the space of two minutes, were beaten 4-2 after extra time.

When asked about the error, Fonseca told reporters: "If there was a problem, that I honestly didn't know about, we'll discuss it internally."

Earlier in the season, Roma were handed a 3-0 defeat against Hellas Verona in Serie A for fielding an ineligible player.

