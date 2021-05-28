Juventus have confirmed that they have fired their former midfielder Andrea Pirlo as the club’s manager.

Pirlo was fast-tracked into the top job at Juve as the club replaced Maurizio Sarri last season.

However Pirlo, who was with the U23s before that, couldn’t live up to the demanding expectations in Turin and was fired after a fourth-placed finish and a last-16 exit in the Champions League.

Serie A Juve to sack Pirlo, name Allegri as new manager YESTERDAY AT 10:31

It is widely expected that former Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri will be announced as his successor.

Allegri managed Juventus between 2014 and 2019, winning five straight Sere A titles and four Coppa Italias. He has been out of work since then.

It is the latest in a series of high-profile Serie A manager moves with Antonio Conte resigning from new champions Inter Milan, Jose Mourinho taking over at Roma and Napoli firing Gennaro Gattuso.

OUR VIEW - Pirlo let down by Juve

There is no doubt that in the future Pirlo might end up be a terrific manager, but this time he has been badly let down by Juventus.

The entire world knew that they had issues when they sacked Sarri, and everyone could see Inter and AC Milan were getting stronger.

Yet, either because they didn't appreciate the strength of their rivals or because they couldn't afford a more experienced manager, they threw a rookie into the fire and have now dispensed with his services.

Bringing Allegri back two years after he stepped away is a sign that there isn't a clear plan at Juventus, maybe they need to be focusing less on the European Super League.

JUVENTUS STATEMENT IN FULL

Thank you, Andrea.

These are the first words that all of us need to say at the end of this special experience together.

A few months ago, Andrea Pirlo, an icon of world football, began his new adventure, his first as a coach.

To do this, first of all, it takes courage, as well as awareness of one's own means, especially in a period marked by thousands of difficulties, with the world forced by the pandemic to reinvent its own rules day after day.

Pirlo has just begun the first steps of what will no doubt become a brilliant career as a coach. An adventure of transformation, seeking, and often managing, to bring his ideas and his experience as a champion on the pitch from the “other side” of the fence.

And since in football, what counts are the victories, let's remember them: in the space of a few short months Pirlo's Juve has raised two trophies: The Italian Supercup and the Coppa Italia. And he, as coach, brought home brilliant victories on the most prestigious of fields, from San Siro to Camp Nou.

For all this, for the courage, the dedication, the passion with which he demonstrated every day, our thanks go to the Maestro, the Coach and to Andrea, that really comes from the heart. As well as our good luck for the future that will surely be a wonderful one.

Serie A 'Ronaldo absence due to fatigue' - Pirlo on benching star for Juventus 24/05/2021 AT 12:47