Serie A could reportedly be facing a two-week suspension as the government looks to control the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in the league.
Genoa revealed that 14 players tested positive for the virus after their defeat by Napoli on Sunday. They will now have to self-isolate until their test results prove negative. According to reports, so too will the Napoli team who faced them.
Corriere della Sera say the Italian government is considering closing the league down for two weeks in a bid to curb further infections.
Genoa’s sporting director Daniele Faggiano confirmed the club would seek a postponement to their game against Torino if fixtures continue as normal.
The news comes as it was reported that a further 10 positive Covid-19 results were returned from tests in the Premier League last week.
Houssem Aouar will reluctantly join Arsenal – Euro Papers