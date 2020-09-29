Serie A could reportedly be facing a two-week suspension as the government looks to control the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in the league.

Genoa revealed that 14 players tested positive for the virus after their defeat by Napoli on Sunday. They will now have to self-isolate until their test results prove negative. According to reports, so too will the Napoli team who faced them.

Serie A Ronaldo double earns point for 10-man Juventus at Roma YESTERDAY AT 20:46

Corriere della Sera say the Italian government is considering closing the league down for two weeks in a bid to curb further infections.

Genoa’s sporting director Daniele Faggiano confirmed the club would seek a postponement to their game against Torino if fixtures continue as normal.

The news comes as it was reported that a further 10 positive Covid-19 results were returned from tests in the Premier League last week.

Houssem Aouar will reluctantly join Arsenal – Euro Papers

Serie A Real loanee Diaz opens AC Milan account in Crotone win YESTERDAY AT 19:16