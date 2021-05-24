Football

Serie A reaction - 'Cristiano Ronaldo absence due to fatigue' - Andrea Pirlo on benching star for Juventus

Reaction from Juventus head coach Andrea Pirlo after the Bianconeri qualified for the Champions League on the final night of Serie A on Sunday. Juventus won 4-1 at Bologna with a brace from Alvaro Morata plus goals from Federico Chiesa and Adrien Rabiot. Still, Pirlo's side needed help and got it when Hellas Verona held Napoli to a 1-1 draw, leaving Napoli in fifth place.

00:00:40, 4 hours ago