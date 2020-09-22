Roma's goalless draw with Hellas Verona has become a 3-0 defeat because Amadou Diawara was mistakenly included in the Under-22 section of their players list.

Diawara, who turned 23 in July, should have been included in the 25-man squad list and not the Under-22 one ahead of their Serie A opener at the Stadio Bentegodi last Saturday evening.

transfers Leicester sign Cengiz Under from Roma on loan 20/09/2020 AT 08:35

According to Sky Sports Italia, Roma argued the error did not have an influence on the outcome of the game as there were still four empty slots in the senior squad list that the Guinea international could have taken up.

The Giallorossi subsequently appealed the decision, but it has been rejected by the Italian FA on Tuesday afternoon.

Sassuolo were penalised with a 3-0 defeat in 2016 when midfielder Antonino Ragusa played in a game against Pescara without being included on their 25-man squad list.

Will Cavani be Atleti's saviour amid Suarez saga? - Euro Papers

Serie A Roma kick off new era with 0-0 draw at Verona 19/09/2020 AT 21:04