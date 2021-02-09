Isaac Drogba, the son of former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Didier, has signed a deal with Italian fourth division side Folgore Caratese, the club have announced.

The 20-year-old, an attacker like his father, has joined the club after spells in the Chelsea youth system and with the Under-19 and B teams of French side Guingamp.

Didier began his career in the French second tier at Le Mans and went on to win four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League at Chelsea, a Turkish title with Galatasaray, and become the Ivory Coast's all-time top scorer before retiring in 2018.

Folgore Caratese are seeking promotion to Serie C, as they currently sit seventh in Group A of Serie D, two points outside a play-off spot.

Additional reporting courtesy of Reuters.

