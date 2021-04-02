Cristiano Ronaldo spared Juventus' blushes with a late equaliser as a breath-taking Derby della Mole with Torino finished 2-2, a result that leaves Andrea Pirlo sweating on his future as manager.

Federico Chiesa broke the deadlock in the 13th-minute, racing onto a Alvaro Morata flick-on and finishing between the legs of Salvatore Sirigu, as the Old Lady started brightly.

But Torino - who may have had a penalty for Matthijs de Ligt De Ligt's challenge on Andrea Belotti - grabbed a deserved equaliser on 27 minutes through Antonio Sanabria, who pounced after a goalkeeping error from Wojciech Szczesny, as an entertaining first-half ended 1-1.

And just 13 seconds into the second period, Juventus found themselves trailing in the game after Dejan Kulusevski gave up possession straight from kick-off. Sanabria took full advantage for his brace, firing past Szczesny, who despite getting a hand to the shot couldn't keep it out.

But Ronaldo came to the rescue with a headed equaliser in the 79th-minute, which was given following a VAR check after the linesman initially flagged for offside.

Juventus hammered on the door in search of a winner in the dying stages, with Rodrigo Bentancur striking the post, but Torino also had their chances and the visitors had Szczesny to thank for two huge saves to repel Sanabria and then Daniele Baselli.

The draw lifts Juventus into fourth, level on points with fifth-placed Napoli - but they're nine points behind leaders Inter ahead of their trip to Bologna later on Saturday evening.

TALKING POINT - Is a point enough to save Pirlo?

This has the potential to be a defining week for Pirlo, who, according to newspaper reports, could lose his job if results fail to go his side's way. Ronaldo may have saved Juventus a point, but it's far from the ideal start to a crucial eight days in which the Old Lady also have home games with Napoli and Genoa. He wasn't helped by the absence of Paulo Dybala, Weston McKennie and Arthur Melo, all of whom broke lockdown rules. But they ought to still have too much for Torino.

That wasn't the case, however. Torino carved their vulnerable defence open on too many occasions, and only for Szcznesy - who only came to life in the dying stages after a dismal performance - Torino would have secured all three points.

It's a result that all but ends their title hopes; in fact, they're probably in a battle just to earn a top-four spot now.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Antonio Sanabria (Torino)

In an evening he will never forget, the Torino forward showed a ruthless edge in front of goal to grab a brace - and he was so close to scoring a famous hat-trick.

PLAYER RATINGS

Torino: Sirigu 7, Izzo 6, Bremer 8, Buongiorno 7, Vojvoda 7, Mandragora 8, Rincon 7, Ansaldi 7, Verdi 7, Belotti 7, Sanabria 9.. subs: Lukic 5, Baselli N/A, Zaza 5.

Juventus: Szczesny 5, Cuadrado 7, De Ligt 6, Chiellini 6, Alex Sandro 6, Kulusevski 6, Danilo 6, Bentancur 6, Chiesa 8, Morata 6, Ronaldo 7.. subs: Ramsey 5, Bernardeschi 5, Rabiot N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

8' - Torino penalty appeal! Sandro gives up possession in defence, Rincon crosses for Belotti, but De Ligt makes a crunching tackle on the Torino forward inside the box. Is that a penalty? Belotti is still down. VAR deems it was a clean tackle and play on is the decision. Belotti will be feeling the after effects of that challenge for a while to come.

13' - GOAL! Torino 0-1 Juvenus (Federico Chiesa): The hosts have struggled to contain Chiesa on that right flank in the early stages and now he has the goal he deserves! He's on his toes to collect a flick on from Morata, he drives at goal and sticks it between Sirigu's legs. That's a big goal for Juve.

27' - GOAL! Torino 1-1 Juventus (Antonio Sanabria): Torino are level and you can't say they don't deserve it! Mandragora fires a powerful effort at Szczesny, who can only palm it into the path in front of him. Sanabria reacts fastest and is there with a poacher's finish!

46' - GOAL! Torino 2-1 Juventus (Antonio Sanabria): What a calamitous start to the second period for Juventus! Torino have turned this game on its head 13 seconds after the restart! The visitors give the ball up straight from kick-off, with Kulusevski playing a poor pass, and Szczesny is at fault again, failing to keep out Sanabria's shot despite getting a hand to it. Wow!

79' - GOAL! Torino 2-2 Juventus (Cristiano Ronaldo): Ronaldo has the ball in the back of the net after a headed finish... but it's not going to count as the linesman has his flag raised for offside. Oh wait, it's going to VAR. It's close... what is the decision going to be? AND THE GOAL IS GIVEN! Relief for Juve!

82' - Off the woodwork! Juventus are knocking on the door as Bentancur is denied by the post! He lets fly with a shot from the edge of the box and Sirigu does well to push it onto the post!

89' - Szczesny to the rescue! He makes amends for two mistakes today with a fantastic stop to deny Sanabria's towering header - and a famous hat-trick!

90'+ 4 - Szczesny makes a great save! Baselli's free-kick is destined for the top corner but the Juventus goalkeeper makes an acrobatic stop!

KEY STATS

Federico Chiesa has scored 12 goals with Juventus in all competitions, including 10 since the start of 2021.

Antonio Sanabria is the first player to score more than one goal with Torino against Juventus in Serie A since Marco Ferrante back in 2000.

