Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 24th goal of the season but Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw away to Verona to slip further behind in the title race.

It was a lively start to the game with Aaron Ramsey and Federico Chiesa going close while the home side had the best opportunity with Davide Faraoni's header tipped onto the post by Wojciech Szczęsny.

But as the half wore on Andrea Pirlo's side, missing a number of players through injury, were unable to break down a well organised Verona defence.

They had to wait until the 49th minute for the breakthrough with Chiesa setting up Ronaldo who tucked in a first-time strike from around 12 yards for his 19th goal in Serie A this season.

Verona made five substitutions in the second half and their gamble paid off with Darko Lazovic's cross headed into the top corner by Antonin Barak.

The result leaves Pirlo's side seven points behind leaders Inter Milan while Verona remain in ninth place.

TALKING POINT - Pressure mounting on Pirlo

Inter could go ten points clear of Juve if they win on Sunday. A big worry for the manager will be his team's response to going in front, they took their foot off the gas and Verona looked more likely to snatch the three points.

He is missing a host of senior players including Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Juan Cuadrado so had limited options off the bench but needs to turn things around quickly domestically and in the second leg of the Champions League against Porto.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus): The former Arsenal man made a number of impressive saves, twice tipping the ball onto the woodwork, and commanded his area well from corners.

PLAYER RATINGS

VERONA: Silvestri 6, Magnani 5, Gunter 5, Lovato 5, Faraoni 7, Sturaro 5, Ilic 5, Dimarco 5, Barak 6, Zaccagni 7, Lasagna 6. Subs: Veloso 6, Lazovic 6, Vieira n/a, Bessa n/a, Dawidowicz n/a.

JUVENTUS: Szczesny 8, Demiral 6, De Ligt 8, Alex Sandro 7, Chiesa 8, Bentancur 5, Rabiot 4, Bernardeschi 5, Ramsey 6, Kulusevski 5, Ronaldo 8...Subs: McKennie n/a, Di Pardo n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

8' - SO CLOSE! From the corner, Faraoni's header rattles the outside of the post, the keeper may have got a touch.

15' - CHANCE! Kulusevski pulls it back to the edge of the box and Rabiot scuffs it wide

49' - GOAL FOR JUVE! Chiesa shapes to shoot and rolls it across for Ronaldo to tuck it in from 12 yards.

78' - GOAL FOR VERONA! Barak with the equaliser with a header into the top corner from Lazovic's cross.

85' - TOP SAVE! Szczesny fingertips Lazovic's strike onto the bar.

KEY STAT

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 47 goals in his last 47 Serie A matches.

