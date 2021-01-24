Weston McKennie has revealed his goal celebration in Juventus’ win over Bologna was inspired by his love for Harry Potter.

The United States international has increased his standing in the game since joining Juventus on loan from Schalke at the start of the season.

While Juventus are not hitting the heights of previous seasons and face a battle to win the Serie A title for the 10th campaign in a row, McKennie has impressed in Turin.

Reports suggest Juve will turn his loan into a permanent arrangement at the end of the campaign, and he did his cause no harm with the second goal in the 2-0 victory at home to Bologna on Sunday.

After scoring, McKennie appeared to mimic being a wizard, and he has revealed that was entirely down to him being a huge fan of Harry Potter.

“I am actually a big Harry Potter fan,” McKennie told DAZN. “I have a tattoo on my hand, so it was a magic spell.”

The win revives Juve’s title hopes, and saw them make ground on AC Milan who were beaten by Atalanta on Saturday. They trail the leaders by seven points.

Arthur Melo notched his first goal for the Turin club in the first half with a deflected strike and McKennie headed home the second after 71 minutes.

Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski made some stunning saves to keep his side in the match and the visitors also had good chances in an entertaining encounter at the Allianz Stadium.

It was a much-needed victory for Andrea Pirlo’s side following the disappointment of their 2-0 defeat by Inter Milan last weekend as it cut the gap behind league leaders AC Milan to seven points and the champions also have a game in hand.

“It’s very important for us. We watched yesterday how both Milan teams dropped points,” McKennie said after Milan lost 3-0 to visiting Atalanta and Inter were held 0-0 at Udinese.

“We’re a game down and we still have to play both of them in Turin. We’re three points closer and I think it’ll be a fight to the end. We’ll see who wants it more.”

