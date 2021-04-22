Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be a professional player at the age of 40 after signing a new deal at AC Milan.

The legendary Swede shows no signs of slowing down at the age of 39 - he turns 40 in October - and the forward has committed to a one-year deal with the Rossoneri.

statement from the club read: “AC Milan has announced that the club has extended Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract.

AC Milan is the club for which Zlatan has played the most in Italy. After scoring 84 goals in 130 appearances with the Rossoneri, the Swedish striker will continue to be wearing the red and black jersey next season.

Milan are set to fall short in their bid for Serie A glory this term, but earlier in the season it appeared as if the Swede would carry the side to Scudetto glory on his own.

He scored 14 goals in his opening 11 games of the Serie A season as Milan set a scorching pace, but an injury interrupted his campaign and he’s been troubled by niggles for the remainder of the term.

Milan did not have the resources to offset the loss of the Swede, with rivals Inter Milan powering away in the second half of the season.

