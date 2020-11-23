Zlatan Ibrahimovic is facing up to three weeks on the sidelines after picking up a muscle injury during Milan's 3-1 win at Napoli.

Ibra has been in sensational form for Serie A leaders Milan this season, netting 10 goals already to sit above Cristiano Ronaldo as the league's top scorer.

However, he could now miss six games across all competitions as Milan enter a heavy schedule. A club spokesperson said it could take between two and three weeks for Ibrahimovic to recover.

The Swedish striker, whose 10 goals have come in just six league games this season, will likely miss Europa League matches against French side and Group H leaders Lille and Scotland's Celtic on Thursday and on December 3, respectively.

Ibrahimovic could also miss the final group game against Sparta Prague. Milan are second in Group H with two wins out of three matches.

Domestically, Zlatan looks set to miss league games against Fiorentina, Sampdoria and Parma.

The 39-year-old scored twice before suffering the injury as Milan recorded their first league win in Naples for more than 10 years. The Serie A leaders have 20 points after eight league games and face 15th-placed Fiorentina on Sunday.

Eurosport's Pete Sharland highlighted the importance of Zlatan to Milan's title charge following the Napoli win, but the Rossoneri must now show they can cope without their talisman heading into Christmas.

With additional reporting by Reuters

