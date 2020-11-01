Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored an acrobatic late winner for AC Milan, who kept up their unbeaten Serie A start with a 2-1 triumph over Udinese.

Milan sit top of the standings in Italy, some seven points ahead of defending champions Juventus, having played a game more.

Ibrahimovic was involved with Milan's opener, bringing down a Hakan Calhanoglu ball expertly and teeing up Franck Kessie to score via the underside of the bar after some fine hold-up play.

They held onto their lead until half-time but were pegged back shortly after the break Alessio Romagnoli felling Ignacio Pussetto in the box, with Rodrigo de Paul converting the resulting set piece.

But with just seven minutes left to play, Ibrahimovic produced a spectacular winner. Sebastian De Maio miscued an attempted clearance, with the ball popping up in the air, with the Swedish veteran coming up with a bicycle kick to beat keeper Juan Musso.

The Rossoneri now sit at the summit of Serie A, and only Sassuolo and Juve can match their unbeaten record so far this term.

