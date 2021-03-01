He might be injured, but that is not going to stop Zlatan Ibrahimovic performing, at least not off the pitch.

The AC Milan striker is set to be one of the stars of the annual Sanremo festival this week.

Europa League Ibrahimovic may miss Man Utd clash due to injury 5 HOURS AGO

The host of the show, TV presenter Amadeus, has confirmed that Ibrahimovic, 39, and Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, 52, will perform the 1972 song ‘Io Vagabondo’ by Italian band Nomadi on Thursday.

It was also revealed that Ibrahimovic will take part in a sketch with Amadeus and comedian Rosario Fiorello, who both support Milan’s rivals Inter.

The Swede’s participation on four nights of the festival between Tuesday and Saturday had caused controversy in Italy, given that his club have a Serie A game against Udinese on Wednesday before they visit Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic had planned to continue training in the Ligurian seaside town and travel to participate in both games.

However, he sustained a muscle injury in Sunday’s 2-1 win at AS Roma that reports in Italian media say will rule him out for 10 days.

The injury could also keep Ibrahimovic out of a return to face Manchester United in the Europa League.

Additional reporting by Reuters

Serie A 'Ronaldo is the game' - Ibrahimovic hails Brazil legend 25/02/2021 AT 18:32