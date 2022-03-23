Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he wants to continue playing football for as long as he can after admitting to "panic" at the thought of retiring.

And it's clear that he doesn't yet feel ready to bring down the curtain on his remarkable 23-year career.

“I do feel a slight sense of panic at the prospect of retirement," Ibrahimovic told reporters before Sweden's World Cup qualifier with Czech Republic on Thursday, for which he is suspended.

“I will certainly keep playing for as long as possible, as long as I can get results and am not suffering. I want to end my career without regrets, so I have to maximise my time.

“I know the adrenaline I feel at the moment will never be the same. We are programmed to wake up, go to training, return home and rest.

"This goes on for 20-25 years, but one day I will wake up and have nothing planned, and that will be a strange feeling.

“I think the greatest sadness will be yours, as you won’t get to watch me play anymore. You should enjoy it now, because you’ll never see the likes of me again.”

Ibrahimovic has been joined in the Sweden squad for the first time by Anthony Elanga, who has impressed this term for Manchester United.

And the legendary forward recalled coming across Elanga for the first time when they were both at United - a meeting that fully emphasised their 21-year age gap.

Ibrahimovic said: "The first time I met him, we were in the restaurant in the [United] training ground and he came up to me and he said 'you know my father' and I was like 'help me now because I don't know who I'm talking to'.

"[He said] 'you played with my father [Joseph] Elanga', and then everything clicked and I said 'OK', and it made me happy because I wasn't the only Swedish one in Manchester, we had another Swedish player.

"We're all happy and we're enjoying the adventure he [Elanga] is on, he just started and he's on the way up so it's good.

"You will have something to watch for another 20 years."

Anthony Elanga of Manchester United Image credit: Getty Images

Ibrahimovic also offered advice to his young compatriot as he forges his own path in the game.

"He's a great talent, we are proud and happy that he comes from Sweden. That he can represent Sweden now makes it even bigger," he told STV.

"He has all the future ahead of him, and if he continues just as he has done, it looks positive. It's just fighting, never being content, striving for more. How much he can develop depends on him."

