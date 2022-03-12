AC Milan will, for 24 hours at least, hold a five-point lead at the top of Serie A thanks to a 1-0 victory over Empoli at San Siro.

Pierre Kalulu's fine individual effort in the first half proved the difference between the sides as Stefano Pioli's men just about got the job done.

Alessandro Florenzi, taking the place of the suspended Theo Hernandez, almost opened the scoring for the Rossoneri but saw his shot saved by Guglielmo Vicario.

Milan didn't have to wait too long for their deserved goal, however. In the 19th-minute Kalulu bent a beautiful side-footed shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Olivier Giroud had a couple of half chances to double Milan's advantage as the hosts dominated the opening 45 minutes, but the second period was a different story.

Empoli were much improved as they played with an intensity that was missing in the first half and the league leaders had Mike Maignan to thank for preserving their lead, the goalkeeper making a smart save to keep out Sebastiano Luperto's dangerous glancing header.

Having failed to find an attacking rhythm and after surviving a couple of scares defensively, Milan were relieved to hear the final whistle.

The result means they have some breathing space at the top of Serie A but Inter will be hoping to close the gap back to two points when they travel to Torino on Sunday night.

TALKING POINT - Relief for Milan as banana skin avoided

With the visit of Empoli, Milan commenced a run of five fixtures against opponents placed firmly in the bottom half of the table. Empoli - who had already stunned Napoli earlier in the season - were a potential banana skin, but Milan held their nerve and although it wasn't convincing, they have three more points in the bag.

Inter have a chance to respond, of course, but they're facing a much trickier run of upcoming games - on paper, at least - including a trip to Juventus on April 3.

The Rossoneri are now in a great position to put some distance between themselves and the chasing pack as they look to end an 11-year wait for the Scudetto.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan)

Bagged his first goal of the season in spectacular fashion, helping his side to a clean-sheet in the process - a fine evening's work from the defender.

PLAYER RATINGS

Milan: Maignan 7, Calabria 6, Kalulu 8, Tomori 7, Florenzi 7, Tonali 6, Bennacer 7, Messias 6, Kessie 6, Leao 7, Giroud 6.. subs: Diaz 5, Saelemaekers 5, Krunic N/A

Empoli: Vicario 7, Cacace 6, S Romagnoli 6, Luperto 6, Fiamozzi 6, Bandinelli 6, Asllani 5, Zurkowski 7, Henderson 5, Bajrami 6, Pinamonti 5.. subs: Di Francesco 5, Benassi 5, Stojanovic 5, Cutrone 5, Parisi 5.

KEY MOMENTS

19' - GOAL! AC MILAN 1-0 EMPOLI (PIERRE KALULU): Milan take a deserved lead! Giroud slams his free-kick into the wall. It falls to Kalulu who bends it into the corner with the side of his foot. A beautiful effort!

44' - IMPORTANT CHALLENGE! Leao puts on the afterburners as he races down the left, pulls it back for Giroud... but his shot is blocked by Luperto. An important intervention!

50' - EMPOLI FINALLY REGISTER A SHOT ON TARGET! And it's a brilliant save from Maignan to keep Milan ahead! He's on his toes and alert to push Luperto's smart glancing header wide! A reminder of Empoli's threat!

51' - ANOTHER SAVE! Bajrami's in-swinging corner delivery curls dangerously towards Milan's goal and Maignan has to frantically push it out!

KEY STAT

Stefano Pioli has become the seventh manager to have reached 600 Serie A goals scored by his teams in the three-points-for-a-win era.

