Rafael Leao and Junior Messias were on target as AC Milan got back to winning ways to reclaim their place at the top of Serie A with an unconvincing triumph over struggling Genoa.

Having failed to score in back-to-back games, Milan ended their goal drought after just 11 minutes to ease the early tension at San Siro. Pierre Kalulu's cross beautifully picked out the run of Leao whose first-time side-footed finish nestled in the back of the net.

Despite such a bright opening, the hosts failed to build on their first-half lead and although they looked in complete control, Genoa midfielder Pablo Galdames gave them an almighty scare when he went close on the stroke of half-time.

Stefano Pioli's side failed to get into kind of rhythm after the restart, creating only a couple of half chances as the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza grew anxious once more before substitute Junior Messias finally made sure of the points just three minutes before full-time.

The victory lifts Milan back to the summit and two points above Inter, although their great rivals have a game in hand. Napoli are five points further behind in third.

TALKING POINT - Milan just get over the line

Milan are back to winning ways having had their title credentials questioned after recent dropped points. That was crucial as they embark on a difficult run-in, with Lazio (a) and Fiorentina to follow next, particularly after Inter's routine victory at Spezia earlier on Friday.

The performance was far from vintage but results are the most important thing at this stage of the season. The Rossoneri will take seven more scrappy, flat performances as long as they yield the required results to end their 11-year wait for the Scudetto.

They may be lacking in imagination offensively but there can't be any questions at the back. Six consecutive clean sheets in Serie A is testament to their resilient defence and could prove vital in their bid for success.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan)

In a dull game in which the defences were largely on top, Milan's centre-back stood out with another calm and assured display. The Rossoneri have now kept six consecutive clean sheets and the former Chelsea man has been integral to that. For how much longer can Gareth Southgate exclude him from the England squad?

PLAYER RATINGS

Milan: Maignan 6, Calabria 6, Gabbia 6, Tomori 8*, Theo Hernandez 7, Tonali 6, Bennacer 6, Saelemaekers 6, Kessie 6, Leao 7, Giroud 6.. subs: Junior Messias 7, Rebic 6, Krunic 5, Diaz N/A, Ballo-Toure N/A,

Genoa: Sirigu 6, Hefti 6, Ostigard 6, Bani 7, Vasquez 5, Galdames 5, Badelj 6, Ekuban 5, Amiri 6, Frendrup 5, Piccoli 5.. subs: Destro 5, Melegoni 5, Yeboah 5, Gudmundsson N/A, Hernani N/A.

