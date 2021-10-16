AC Milan went top of Serie A after coming back from a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 at home against a revived Hellas Verona side.

In a game headlined by controversial penalty decisions, a 59th-minute header from Olivier Giroud instigated an impressive comeback.

Franck Kessie later scored the equaliser from the penalty spot, sending Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo the wrong way after a seemingly generous decision from Alessandro Prontera to penalise Marco Faraoni for allegedly bringing down Samu Castillejo.

Only a couple of minutes after equalising, Castillejo was involved again as Milan completed their unlikely turnaround.

The Spaniard's low cross was miskicked into the back of the net by Koray Gunter, who was attempting a first-time clearance.

More to follow...

