Spezia sealed a last-gasp 2-1 win over AC Milan at San Siro to dent the Rossoneri’s Serie A title hopes.

The hosts had a golden chance to take the lead at the end of the first half, as they were awarded a penalty following a VAR check after Spezia goalkeeper Ivan Provedel caught Rafael Leao inside the box. However, Theo Hernandez put his spot-kick wide.

Luckily for Milan, they made amends for the miss right away as seconds later Leao got a deserved goal to give his side the lead. The Portuguese attacker sent a chipped finish over Provedel into the back of the net after latching onto a defence-splitting ball from deep.

Spezia found their equaliser in the 64th minute following a good spell of pressure, as substitute Kevin Agudelo connected with Daniele Verde’s low cross from the left to fire home an easy tap-in.

Seconds after Zlatan Ibrahimovic hit the bar for Milan in the sixth minute of stoppage time, Spezia broke away with Victor Kovalenko, and his low cross was tapped in at the far post by Emmanuel Gyasi past a helpless Mike Maignan to give his side a famous win with the last kick of the game.

