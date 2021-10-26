Olivier Giroud's fourth goal of the season proved decisive as AC Milan reclaimed their place at the summit of Serie A with a nervy victory over Torino at San Siro.

The Frenchman provided the brightest moment of a scrappy encounter when, on 14 minutes, he slotted in at the far post after Rade Krunic flicked on Alexis Saelemaeker's corner delivery.

Ad

Milan struggled to get into their stride but proved a danger from set-pieces and Krunic went close to giving the hosts a scarcely deserved two-goal lead on the stroke of half-time when his glancing header dropped just wide.

Football Euro round-up: Muniain claims win for Athletic against Villarreal, Leipzig trail Bayern and Dortmund 23/10/2021 AT 21:58

Not for the first time this season, Torino battled well against one of the so-called 'big clubs' but ultimately lacked the quality to match their endeavour.

When the visitors finally pierced together a threatening attack, the returning Andrea Belotti scuffed his finish.

Their best chance of the night fell to Antonio Sanabria who, after being played through behind the Milan defence, was repelled by goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu, while substitute Dennis Praet's deflected effort bounced off the woodwork.

Torino threw everyone forward to contest a corner deep into stoppage-time, including goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, but Sanabria failed to make the connection with the goal at his mercy.

So the Rossoneri would hold on for their eighth win of the season, and they now have 28 points from a possible 30 after their first 10 games.

It means Milan have a three-point gap at the top of Serie A - at least until Thursday when unbeaten Napoli host Bologna.

TALKING POINT - Milan learning to win ugly

"The successful teams win even when you don’t play well - I believe that the step to take is this."

Those were the words of Stefano Pioli when he was attempting to play down Milan's title hopes earlier this week. The Rossoneri boss may not be pleased with his side's display but he will certainly take some satisfaction from winning when his team were far from their best as this was the kind of game they may not have won last season.

After a blistering start to the campaign, they can be forgiven for a night off, but there's no doubt their standards will need to be upped massively when they travel to Rome on Sunday night. On another night, Torino may well have punished them.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Sandro Tonali (Milan)

There were few standout players on the pitch tonight, particularly any creative ones. But Tonali was important in Milan's midfield, working tirelessly to break up attacks and pressing the visitors into mistakes.

PLAYER RATINGS

AC Milan: Tatarusanu 6, Kalulu 5, Tomori 6, Romagnoli 5, Calabria 5, Kessie 5, Tonali 7*, Saelemaekers 6, Krunic 6, Leao 6, Giroud 6.. subs: Bennacer 5, Bakayoko 5, Theo Hernandez 6, Ibrahimovic N/A, Kjaer 6.

Torino: Milinkovic-Savic 6, Djidji 5, Bremer 6, Buongiorno 5, Singo 6, Lukic 6, Pobega 6, Aina 5, Linetty 5, Brekalo 5, Belotti 5.. subs: Sanabria 5, Praet 6, Vojvada 5, Zaza N/A, Rodriguez 5.

KEY MOMENTS

14' - GOAL! AC Milan 1-0 Torino (OIivier Giroud): And from nowhere Milan take the lead! Torino's defending is non-existent as Saelemaekers's out-swinger is flicked on by Krucic and Giroud is unmarked at the far post to slot it into an empty net! It's four goals in six games for the Frenchman!

76' - Torino chance! Sanaria is played through behind the Milan defence but instead of opting for power he goes for precision and his side-footed effort is parried away by Tatarusanu.

90'+5 - Close! Sanabria is presented with a chance almost identical to the one Giroud tucked away earlier in the game after Milinkovic-Savic flicks on the corner! However, the Torino forward can't adjust his feet and Milan survive!

KEY STAT

Olivier Giroud is only the second AC Milan player to score in all his first three Serie A home games since 1994/95, after Mario Balotelli in 2013.

Serie A AC Milan survive fightback from nine-man Bologna to move top of Serie A 23/10/2021 AT 17:53