Andriy Shevchenko has been dismissed as manager of Serie A strugglers Genoa.

The Ukrainian, who was appointed in November after succeeding Davide Ballardini, only won one of his 11 games in charge.

Shevchenko had signed a deal that ran until 2024 and his net salary was reportedly £1.7m per annum.

He leaves with the club in 19th place, five points adrift of safety and with just 12 points after 21 matches.

His final match in charge was a 3-1 defeat to AC Milan in the Coppa Italia at San Siro where he is considered a legend having scored 175 goals for the Rossoneri in all competitions, netting the decisive spot-kick in the 2003 Champions League final penalty shootout with Juventus. He was clearly visibly emotional as he waved to the crowd in Milan and they chanted his name before kick-off.

Genoa thanked Shevchenko and his staff for the "hard work they have done in recent months".

The 45-year-old had previously been manager of Ukraine, leading his nation to the quarter-final of the European Championships last summer.

