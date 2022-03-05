Serie A / Matchday 28
Stadio Olimpico / 05.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/as-roma/teamcenter.shtml
AS Roma
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atalanta/teamcenter.shtml
Atalanta
AS Roma - Atalanta Summary

Lineups

AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-4-3
Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
3-5-2
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-4-3
Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Roma logo
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
Atalanta logo
Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

AS Roma

Atalanta

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
27176457
2
AC MilanMIL
27176457
3
InternazionaleINT
26167355
4
JuventusJUV
27148550
5
AtalantaATA
26138547
6
AS RomaROM
27135944
