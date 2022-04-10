Serie A / Matchday 32
Stadio Olimpico / 10.04.2022
AS Roma
Not started
-
-
Salernitana
AS Roma - Salernitana

Lineups

AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-4-3
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Roma logo
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
Salernitana logo
Salernitana jersey
Salernitana
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

AS Roma

Salernitana

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
31207467
2
NapoliNAP
31206566
3
InternazionaleINT
311810364
4
JuventusJUV
31178659
5
AS RomaROM
31166954
20
SalernitanaSAL
29371916
