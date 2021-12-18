Alvaro Morata was on the scoresheet once again to help Juventus return to winning ways with a 2-0 triumph at Bologna.

In a match played in heavy fog, Federico Bernardeschi did well to pick out the Spain international with a lovely disguised pass and he finished with aplomb to give Juventus the lead in the sixth-minute.

Ad

Mattias Svanberg almost levelled with a spectacular bicycle-kick but the remainder of the first half passed largely without incident.

Transfers Barcelona target Torres as Aguero replacement - Paper Round 16/12/2021 AT 06:04

Bologna upped the ante in search of an equaliser after the restart and their best chance fell to Nico Dominguez whose powerful shot was repelled by Wojciech Szczesny at his near post.

Just three minutes later, however, the visitors doubled their advantage against the run of play thanks to a special goal from Juan Cuadrado whose shot from distance hit the top corner.

Juventus controlled the remainder of the game as they secured the victory that closes the gap on fourth-placed Napoli to five points. Bologna, who have now lost their last three, remain in 10th.

TALKING POINT - Juve's resurgence continues

In poor visibility and without a number of key players, Juventus will be delighted to have bounced back from a disappointing 1-1 draw with Venezia last time out and extend their unbeaten run to five games.

The performance may not have been spectacular as they were forced to defend for large periods of the second half, but Massimiliano Allegri will be enthused by Morata's rich vein of form and the fact his side have now kept five clean sheets in their last seven.

The signs are looking good for Juventus as they look to end an underwhelming year on a high when they host lowly Cagliari in Tuesday.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Juan Cuadrado (Juventus)

Worked tirelessly throughout, fulfilling his defensive duties while providing a threat in attack. His bullet strike relieved the pressure on Juventus.

PLAYER RATINGS

Bologna: Skorupski 6, Soumaoro 6, Medel 5, Theate 5, De Silvestri 4, Dominguez 6, Svanberg 6, Hickey 6, Soriano 6, Barrow 6, Arnautovic 5.. subs: Vignato N/A, Skov Olsen 6, Viola N/A, Santander N/A, Samson N/A

Juventus: Szczesny 6, Cuadrado 8*, Bonucci 7, De Ligt 7, Pellegrini 6, McKennie 6, Arthur 6, Rabiot 6, Bernardeschi 7, Morata 8, Kean 6.. subs: Alex Sandro 5, Bentancur 5, Locatelli 5, Kulusevski 5, Kaio Jorge N/A

KEY MOMENTS

6' - GOAL! Bologna 0-1 Juventus (Alvaro Morata): Juventus take an early lead! Morata drives Juventus forward, plays it to Bernadeschi and continues his run. His team mate picks him out with a superb pass and the Spain international finishes with aplomb!

22' - Bologna go close! The ball is laid off to Hickey whose first-time shot is blocked. It sits up perfectly for Svanberg to try a bicycle-kick and it's not far wide of the far post!

66' - Chance for Bologna! The run of Dominguez is fed by Soriano's beautiful disguised pass and he hammers a shot at goal but is denied by Szczesny.

69' - GOAL! Bologna 0-2 Juventus (Juan Cuadrado): That might just settle it! Under pressure for the majority of the second-half, Juventus double their advantage against the run of play. It's a special goal from Cuadrado as he skips past his marker before rifling a shot into the top corner from distance.

KEY STAT

Alvaro Morata has now found the net in three consecutive away games in the big-five European leagues for his first time since May 2017 with Real Madrid (four in that case).

Transfers Arsenal, Juventus, Man City, Liverpool? Examining the best fits for Vlahovic 14/12/2021 AT 13:26