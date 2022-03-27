AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori says he played a part in convincing Tammy Abraham to transfer to Serie A side Roma from Chelsea last summer.
Abraham has been a revelation for Jose Mourinho's side this term, even earning the moniker 'Tre Punti Tammy' - translated as 'Tammy Three Points' - given his series of match-defining contributions and 23 goals in all competitions.
But if it hadn't been for Tomori - who himself left Chelsea in January 2021 - he might never have made the move to the Italian capital.
“When he [Abraham] said Roma was on the table, I said: ‘Bro this is a good league,'" Tomori told the Guardian.
“I felt like it would develop his game a lot.
"He has scored a lot of goals this season for Roma, they’re fighting for a Champions League spot.
"Definitely it’s helped him and definitely I gave him rave reviews about Serie A because I enjoyed myself so much the first six months.”
Tomori has been in fine form at the back for the Rossoneri this campaign as they compete for the Scudetto, and he was part of a defence that didn't concede once during March.
England boss Gareth Southgate is yet to be convinced by these displays, but Tomori hopes that may change.
He said: “There are just so many talented players in my position already – [Harry] Maguire, [John] Stones, [Conor] Coady, [Tyrone] Mings, [Ben] White at Arsenal – and there are a limited amount of positions.
“I just have to make sure I’m playing at a high level. And then when I do get called on, to make sure I’m ready. I have to focus on what I’m doing here at Milan first and foremost.”
And Tomori certainly has settled into life in a new country, and is even able to conduct interviews in fluent Italian already despite only being in the country for just over a year.
“I always saw myself one day living in another country, whether that was for football or just in life," he said.
"I always wanted to learn a new language. At home, my parents were from Nigeria, so they spoke Yoruba to me, and obviously at school you learn languages, but I came to Italy determined to learn Italian.
"Even if I was only going to be here on loan six months, I wanted to at least be able to know the present tense.”
