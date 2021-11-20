Fiorentina spoiled the party at Stadio Artemio Franchi this evening as AC Milan missed the chance to go top of Serie A after they lost 4-3 the Viola, with Ricardo Saponara’s stunning strike the pick of the goals.

Despite their calmness in possession, Milan found themselves 1-0 down after just 14 minutes. Milan goalkeeper Ciprian Tătăruşanu made a catastrophic error after dropping the ball following a corner, and Alfred Duncan tapped in from close range.

Milan once again were reeling, but this time through brilliance, as Fiorentina doubled their lead just before half time, as Ricardo Saponara curled a delightful effort into the top corner, which sent the stands wild.

Fiorentina talisman Dusan Vlahovic showed his quality after 60 minutes as the Viola further extended their lead in the most clinical fashion. A deft touch to take the ball away from the feet of Tatarusanu was followed by a sublime finish into the far corner from an acute angle.

However, a quick-fire brace from Zlatan Ibrahimovic - on 62 and 67 minutes - left the match finely poised with 20 or so minutes to go.

Vlahovic would double his tally for the evening on 80 minutes when he capitalised on some more catastrophic defending, this time from Theo Hernandez. Nicolas Gonzalez nicked the ball from the France defender on the edge of the box before setting up the Serbian forward, who made no mistake from close range.

That effort put the game beyond Milan but insult was added to injury for Ibrahimovic when he was denied a hat-trick when his last-minute header clattered the post, hit Lorenzo Venuti and crossed the line.

