Giorgio Chiellini has signed a new contract with Juventus that will keep him at the club till 2023.

The 36-year-old had theoretically become a free agent this summer, however his continuation was only ever expected to be a formality.

The deal prolongs an incredible 17-year stay in Turin and crowns the perfect summer for the Italian veteran, having captained his national side to Euro 2020 glory last month.

Chiellini, who will be almost 39 by the time the contract runs out, said: "It's better not to think about it [my age]! It makes me feel even older!

"I'm happy, even if a lot of times it seems to be a formality, as they are important steps in life.

"I arrived here barely an adult and now I'm part of the family, I'm a mature person who's aware of enjoying every moment of the last few years."

Chiellini's stay means he will be reunited with former boss Massimiliano Allegri, the Italian returning to the Allianz Stadium to replace Andrea Pirlo.

Allegri won four consecutive domestic doubles with Juventus between 2015 and 2018, before leaving the club a year later.

"I'm happy to see him again and he's clearly a person that has given a lot and has given me a lot," Chiellini said of Allegri.

"I'm convinced that he's the right person to take this squad back to the top and create a new cycle."

Chiellini was imperious throughout Euro 2020 alongside club teammate Leonardo Bonucci, conceding just four goals on route to the triumph over England on penalties at Wembley.

Having joined from Fiorentina in 2005, Chiellini has made over 500 appearances for Juventus, racking up nine consecutive Serie A titles between 2011 and 2020.

A perfect ten was blocked by Antonio Conte’s Inter last season, but Chiellini will be looking to make a return to domestic glory to accompany his international success next season.

His extension keeps him in contention to return to tournament action with Italy at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

