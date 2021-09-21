Inter came from behind with two quick-fire second half goals to beat a spirited Fiorentina 3-1 in the Serie A.

In a game that historically produces some of the league's highest scoring matches, the script was written for yet another pulsating match-up.

It was the hosts that dominated the first half with their relentless high pressing football, forcing the Inter players into mistake after mistake. But it wasn't just their industrious nature that got the home fans cheering. Once in possession of the ball their slick counter attacking football had last season’s champions struggling to cope.

And the deadlock was broken midway through the half when Nicolás González got the better of Milan Škriniar, breaking down the wing to tee up Riccardo Sottil at the back post for his first goal for the Tuscan club.

But the second half swung in favour of visitors with two quick goals. First Matteo Darmian managed to check his run in the box to stay onside, to produce a low driving effort which flew past Bartłomiej Drągowski who up until that point had little to do. Three minutes later Edin Džeko got on the end of a pin perfect Hakan Çalhanoğlu corner and headed the ball into the net having been left unmarked.

Things went from bad to worse when González got a red card for dissent allowing Inter time and space to grab a third goal through Ivan Perisic, who had the simplest of tap-ins.

Fiorentina can’t be faulted for all their hard work, but ultimately they lacked composure in the final third as the visitors extended their unbeaten run in the league to go top of the Serie A.

Next up for the Viola is an away trip to Udinese, while the Nerazzurri host Atalanta at the San Siro.

Bologna looked to have won against Genoa but after Marko Arnautovic scored an 85th minute penalty for the home side, Domenico Criscito scored in the 89th from the spot to make it 2-2.

In the evening's other games, Robin Gosens and David Zappacosta scored two first-half goals before Domenico Berardi added a consolation goal in the 44th minute as Atalanta beat Sassuolo 2-1.

TALKING POINT - INTER ROLL ON

They say that the best teams win even when they don't perform and Inter optimised this theory. The first saw them struggling to get a grip on the game as Fiorentina dominated possession and were unlucky not to be more than one goal to the good. But out of nowhere in the second half Inter showed their quality in front of goal to bag two goal in three minutes. Last seasons champions weren't the better side over the course of 90 minutes, but they were the most clinical and ultimately that's what counts at this level.

MAN OF THE MATCH - SAMIR HANDANOVIC (INTER MILAN)

At a time where Inter are raking up records for their goal scoring exploits, the veteran keeper is proving time again his importance to this side, ensuring that his team weather difficult spells in the game. A true captain's performance in a very difficult away fixture.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Fiorentina: Dragowski 6, Benassi 6, Milenkovic 6, Nastasic 6, Biraghi 6, Bonaventura 7, Torreira 7, Duncan 7, Sottil 7, Gonzalez 5, Vlahovic 7

Inter Milan: Handanovic 9, Skriniar 6, de Vrij 6, Bastoni 6, Darmian 6, Barella 6, Brozovic 6, Calhanoglu 6, Perisic 7, Dzeko 8, Martínez 5

KEY MOMENTS:

1' - CHANCE! Handanovic does well to smother the ball away as Sottil almost latches onto a through ball

9' - SAVE! Handanovic is called into action and pushes a Vlahovic shot over the bar from close range

23' - GOAL! 1-0 Fiorentina (Sottil) - The hosts are ahead! Gonzalez is causing all sorts of problems for Skriniar as manages to break down the left wing to tee up Sottil at the back for a tap in

52' GOAL! 1-1 Inter (Darmian) - The wingback does brilliantly to check his run and manages to beat the offside. Darmian then produces a fierce low shot which flew past Dragowski

55' - GOAL! 2-1 Inter (Dzeko) - The big striker gets on the end of a pin point Calhanoglu corner and nods the ball into the back of the net

87' - GOAL! 3-1 Inter (Perisic) - It's all over now as Perisic pokes the ball home after a swift passing move. Massive holes in this 10 man Fiorentina side

KEY STATS:

Inzaghi’s Inter are the top-scoring team in Serie A this season, with 18 goals so far

