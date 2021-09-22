An unconvincing Juventus battled to a 3-2 win at Spezia on Wednesday to claim their first Serie A victory of the season.

Moise Kean opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark, shimmying to the right and finishing past Jeroen Zoet to get his first Juventus goal since rejoining from Everton.

Only five minutes later, Ghanaian attacker Emmanuel Gyasi cut inside from the right and curled an effort into the top corner to equalise for Spezia.

After making two substitutions at the break, Juventus came out with all guns blazing, but were initially rocked by Janis Antiste giving Spezia the lead minutes after the restart.

A hyped-up Federico Chiesa inspired a comeback though, showing impressive persistence to win the ball and dribble past the defence before finishing powerfully to make the score 2-2.

Chiesa then turned creator shortly afterwards by whipping in a corner for Matthijs de Ligt to rifle home for a third Juventus goal.

