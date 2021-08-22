Juventus thought that they had made the perfect start not just to their opening game of the new Serie A season, but to the campaign itself, blowing what seemed like a comfortable lead as they could only muster a 2-2 draw with Udinese at the Dacia Arena.

An early goal from Paulo Dybala in the second minute of the game was followed up by a 23rd-minute second from the right boot of Juan Cuadrado, with the scoresheet rounded off by a 51st minute penalty from former Juventus midfielder Roberto Pereyra as the hosts tried everything they could to find a leveller.

Dybala was at the fore for both Juve goals - the Argentine flicking home after good initial interplay down the right between Rodrigo Bentancur and Cuadrado, with the Argentine finishing the Uruguayan midfielder's pull-back to fire Juve in front.

The former Palermo forward turned provider for the Colombian Cuadrado - a fine, raking pass across the field to liberate the visitors, under heavy home side pressure, and Cuadrado held off his man before smashing a shot across flailing goalkeeper Marco Silvestri to double the away side's advantage.

Igancio Pussetto guided a Pereyra corner wide and Alvaro Morata would curl wide of the mark as the first half closed out with plentiful action, and the home side would halve the deficit with a Pereyra spot kick after Tolgay Arslan was felled by visiting goalkeeper Wojciech Szczcesny after the Polish international had fumbled the initial shot from the German midfielder.

Cristiano Ronaldo, surprisingly benched on his own request, was brought on on the hour, but he couldn't add his name to the scoresheet as he planted a header over the top from a Dybala delivery, before crashing a shot from range against the post as Juventus struggled to redouble their lead.

The equaliser came - at long last - for the hosts - substitute Gerard Deulofeu profitting from another Szczesny mistake, as he and Leonardo Bonucci made a mess of playing out from the back, gifting the former Watford winger a guilt-edged golden opportunity to slot home for 2-2.

Ronaldo thought he had won it for the visitors right at the death: five minutes into the six added, he popped up as he always does - right place, right time, to slot home, but VAR would rule out the dramatic winner, and give Udinese the point they will really feel like they deserved.

Ronaldo may well want to leave after this, and who can blame him after a such a shaky defensive display and dramatic heartache in that second half.

Much work for Max Allegri is ahead, the most pressing issues being his goalkeeper and keeping his talismanic Portuguese striker.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Udinese-Juventus, Getty Images Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - RONALDO WANTS OUT, BUT DOES DYBALA SUFFICE BY HIMSELF?

Fabrizio Romano revealed pre-match that the ex-Real Madrid forward had asked to be left out of the starting line-up over concerns about his future at the club, and Allegri obliged by omitting him.

It would cause a stir and ask questions before a ball had even been struck, but those concerns amongst Juve fans were quashed inside two minutes by a devastating Dybala display, where the Argentine shone behind the lone striker Morata.

Ronaldo of course adds that stardust and, as displayed right at the last with his finish, that goalscoring knack that you need to win the top titles.

But Dybala showed today his potency in front of goal and his talents when it comes to providing for his team-mates, as shown by his delightful pass for Cuadrado to run onto and finish for the second goal.

Perhaps the Portguese does want to go, but Juve could well be in safe hands should Dybala keep on as he has, not just in today's game, but ever since he arrived in Turin.

PLAYER RATINGS

Udinese: Silvestri 6, Becao 6, Nuytinck 7, Samir 6, Molina 6, Arslan 6, Makengo 6, Udogie 6, Walace 6, Pereyra 7, Pussetto 6, Deulofeu 7, Larsen 6, Jajalo 6, Okaka 7, Zeegelaar 6.

Juventus: Szczesny 3, Danilo 6, de Ligt 6, Bonucci 6, Sandro 7, Cuadrado 7, Bentancur 7, Ramsey 6, Bernadeschi 6, Morata 6, Dybala 8, Chiellini 6, Kulusevski 6, Ronaldo 7, Chiesa 6, Locatelli 6.

Il rigore di Roberto Pereyra, Udinese-Juventus, Serie A 2021-22, Getty Images Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH - PAULO DYBALA, JUVENTUS

Who else could it have been?

The Argentinian playmaker was at the centre of everything positive for Juventus this evening, and he was desperately unfortunate not to have come away with three points for himself today.

His passing range and vision was exceptional, demonstrated by his assist for the second goal, and his finishing ability was on display for all to see as he expertly prodded past Silvestri to give the former champions the lead inside two minutes.

A complete performance from Dybala, especially when attentions had turned to the off-field problems surrounding Ronaldo, but Dybala brilliantly shone the spotlight back on himself in a fabulous display of individual brilliance.

KEY MOMENTS

2': GOAL! Early Juventus pressure. Cuadrado is getting high and wide... in from Bentancur... Dybala!!!! Finishes a fine move, and Juve have an exceptionally early lead.

23': GOAL!! A fabulous counter-attack from Juve. A wonderful raking cross-field pass from Dybala finds Cuadrado wide-right, and he does the rest, firing hard and low across Silvestri into the bottom corner. A fine goal.

51': PENALTY! Szczesny fouls by Arslan after fumbling the initial shot, and the German is felled for the spot kick. // GOAL! Pereyra steps up, and slots it away cooly against his former club.

65': POST! Cristiano Ronaldo follows up a close header a couple of minutes ago by crashing a shot from outside the area against the woodwork.

83': GOAL! Is it? Yes! Juventus are the culprits of their own downfall - Sczcesny and Bonucci lose the ball trying to play out - and Deulofeu is the fastest to react! No foul according to VAR, and there's the equaliser. Deserved.

90+5': GOAL!!!!!! It's him again! Cristiano Ronaldo. Need I say more? Arrives, right place, right time. 3-2 Juve. // NO! IT'S BEEN RULED OUT! Offside against Ronaldo. It stays at 2-2!

