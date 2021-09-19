Hellas Verona brought AS Roma’s perfect start to the season to an end courtesy of a 3-2 win at Stadio Marc Antonio Bentegodi in Serie A.

The Giallorossi came into the match with a perfect record of six wins from six matches in all competitions under new boss Jose Mourinho, but a flurry of early second-half goals saw Verona pick up their first win of the league campaign under Igor Tudor.

Lorenzo Pellegrini opened the scoring with a goal of ingenuity and no little skill, flicking a Rick Karsdorp centre past Lorenzo Montipò in the home goal. And the visitors took that lead to the interval.

However, strikes from Antonin Barak and Gianluca Caprari turned the match on its head with fewer than 10 minutes of the second half gone.

First, Barak followed up a parried Caprari cross to slot past Rui Patricio and then Caprari, having contributed the first, scored the second, drilling an effort in to the bottom corner from just inside the 18-yard box.

Ivan Ilic provided the assist for Caprari’s go-ahead goal but, after good work from Pellegrini, turned the ball into his own net just shy of the hour mark to send the match back to parity.

However, Verona, who came into the match sat in 19th having lost all three of their games, were unperturbed and Davide Faraoni secured the three points with an effort of the highest calibre, firing a thunderous volley past Patricio and in off the crossbar with 63 minutes gone.

The defeat leaves Roma second in Serie A, one point shy of reigning champions Inter Milan’s tally of 10 points from four games. AC Milan – with a record of three wins from three games – can move top if they beat Juve later on Sunday.

Elsewhere, a brace from Francesco Caputo saw Sampdoria to a 3-0 win over Empoli, Mehdi Bourabia scored a stoppage0time winner as Spezia beat Venezia 2-1 and Lazio were held to a 2-2 draw by 10-man Cagliari.

