Jose Mourinho suggested there was "no respect for the Roma players" during Sunday's defeat to Milan but refused to elaborate further because "I don't want a disciplinary action against me".

Mourinho suffered his first ever home defeat in Serie A as Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 400th career league goal and a controversial Franck Kessie penalty gave 10-man Milan a 2-1 win.

Seconds after Roma striker Tammy Abraham had a shot blocked in the Milan box, the visitors broke upfield and Ibrahimovic was adjudged to have been brought down.

Kessie stroked home the resulting spot kick and although Theo Hernandez was shown a second yellow card with just under 25 minutes remaining, Roma could only muster Stephan El Shaarawy's late consolation goal in response.

“I want to be on the bench on Sunday and I don’t want a disciplinary action against me. That’s why I don’t want to talk," Mourinho said afterwards.

“I congratulate Milan, who won. Seeing that there is no respect for the Roma players is hard, respect that we have is the respect that everyone should have but it is not like that.

“In a game where we did not play well in the first half and against a good team, there was no respect for the Roma fans.”

