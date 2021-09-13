Jose Mourinho revived memories of Porto in 2004 after a late goal from Stephan El Shaarawy sealed victory in his 1000th game as a manager and sparked wild celebrations.

Mourinho came to prominence at Porto, and famously charged down the touchline at Old Trafford as his side beat Manchester United en route to securing Champions League glory.

Seventeen years on, the pace of his run may have dipped - but the desire remains the same and he set off down the touchline after a El Shaarawy goal sealed three points and a landmark win.

Mourinho had played down the importance of winning his 1000th game, and admitted after the victory over Sassuolo that his words were a smokescreen to play things down.

"During the week I was lying to people, telling everyone this wasn’t a special game," he said . "Perhaps I was trying to convince myself as well. But actually it was – this game had a really special meaning for me. And I am sure I will remember it for the rest of my life, because my 1000th game as a coach was this one.

"Today I wasn’t 58 years old, but 10 or 12 or 14, when you start dreaming about a career in football. Running like I did [down the sideline], I was running like a child."

The victory over Sassuolo was Mourinho’s 638th win, with 205 draws and 157 losses in his managerial career.

His career in the dugout began at Benfica, but it was Champions League success with Porto which catapulted him into the big time and earned a move to Chelsea where he set off an amazing run of success for the Blues via the backing of Roman Abramovich’s vast wealth.

Further success on the big stage followed at Real Madrid and Inter Milan, before returning to Chelsea for another Premier League title.

He took charge of Manchester United in 2016 and led them to League Cup and Europa League success.

His stint at Tottenham did not work out, but he is back in the dugout at Roma and his side are a perfect three from three in Serie A to sit at the top of the table.

