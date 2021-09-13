Jose Mourinho is back making headlines once again as his Roma side climbed to the top of the Serie A table following a dramatic late win against Sussuolo.

Going into stoppage time, the game seemed destined for a draw until Stephan El Shaarawy scored a beauty at the depth to maintain Mourinho’s 100% record in the capital this season, albeit with just three games played.

The winning goal prompted Mourinho to recreate one of the many memorable moments of his storied career as he leapt from the dugout to charge down the touchline in celebration – a throwback to his famous reaction to beating Manchester United while Porto manager in 2004, on his was to winning the Champions League for the first time.

The Special One’s second triumph in that competition came during his first spell in Italy, famously leading Inter to European glory as part of a historic treble in 2010.

After three consecutive Premier League sacking at Chelsea, United and more recently, Tottenham, Mourinho is back in Serie A and Eurosport Italy’s Carlofilippo Vardelli tells us whether one of football’s greatest managers is capable of recreating the magic of the past having seemingly been written off.

Jose Mourinho managed his 1000th game this weekend and celebrated with a win - After his recent issues in England, how is he viewed currently in Italy.

In Italy, Mourinho left something special. What he did with Inter was fantastic, so much so that in the collective imagination of many he is still the Special One. Others, however, consider it outdated.

After these first league matches, however, a third theory is starting to develop in his favour: that of the coach who has evolved from a tactical point of view. Love, hate and curiosity about Mourinho all run on the same track in September 2021.

With 3 wins from 3 so far, what is he expected to achieve with Roma this season?

The best: qualification for the Champions League (top 4 finish) and a victory in a cup (Conference League or Coppa Italia).

What are the major changes he has made from last season?

The formation (from 3421 to 4231), the goalkeeper, Matías Viña at left back, (although it will be interesting to know how Leonardo Spinazzola will be used when he returns from the injury), a more muscular midfield and no more reliance on dribbling (Gonzalo Villar no longer plays, Jordan Veretout has fewer tasks) and a development of the primary offensive phase that has moved from the left (as it was with previous manager Paulo Fonseca) to the right.

The celebration against Sassuolo has gone viral. What was the reaction in Italy?

The same thing I said above. The Roma fans love him, the rival ones hate him while the neutral spectators get a hearty laugh.

Old age, in some ways, hasn't changed him.

One of Mourinho's big signings this summer Tammy Abraham has started well for Roma, how is he being viewed so far?

We were struck by the speed Tammy Abraham's adapted in Rome. He looks like he had been playing in Italy for 10 years. Sure, he has to polish some features of his game, but so far he has made us excited. Plus, he's already a leader.

From my point of view, he feels a bit like the driver of this team, behaving as Lukaku did at Inter. This Roma side needs to be tested in the long run, but we have liked Abraham so far.

