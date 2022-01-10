It was fast, frantic and full of drama, but Roma must have come away from Sunday night's thrilling 4-3 defeat at the Stadio Olimpico wondering quite how they managed to lose to Juventus.

When Lorenzo Pellegrini put the hosts 3-1 ahead soon after the half-time interval it appeared that Jose Mourinho's side were cruising to a victory that might have taken them above their opponents in a highly-competitive race for the Serie A top four.

Ad

But an extraordinary collapse saw Roma concede thrice in seven second half minutes as Juventus completed a remarkable turnaround, and saw the Portuguese manager slam his players as "weak" after a third consecutive game without a win.

Transfers Maitland-Niles loan to Roma imminent - reports 06/01/2022 AT 09:34

Francesco Friggi all about Roma vs Juventus... Yes, the Mourinho experience continues apace in the Italian capital, but what is next for the club and their ever-bristling manager? Was this the game of the Serie A season so far? And how did Ainsley Maitland-Niles fare on debut after his loan move from Arsenal? We asked Eurosport Italy'sall about Roma vs Juventus...

Mourinho: I'm doing a great job at Roma

Was this the best game of the season so far in Italy?

Fransesco Friggi: Yes - the game was wonderful! It was the most captivating game of the Serie A season, together with Verona's 4-3 win against Venezia in early December.

Do you think it was a fair result?

FF: The pace was high throughout the match. Roma missed a penalty in the last few minutes and could have equalised, but I think they made certain mistakes that can't be made in such important games. So yes, I'd say Juventus deserved the win.

Do you agree with Jose Mourinho's post-match comments?

FF: Jose Mourinho is not doing well and has often argued with referees, clubs and players. The impression yesterday was that he was angry with his players, but I think he also has to take a lot of responsibility for the negative results.

How much responsibility does he take?

FF: Mourinho's responsibility is above all taking the wrong approach against small and medium-sized teams. Yesterday they were guilty of probably thinking that they had already won at 3-1.

What were your impressions of Ainsley Maitland-Niles on Roma debut?

FF: Ainsley Maitland-Niles had trained only once and was immediately selected to start. We'll see his true value in the next few games. It's clear that a lot is expected of him at Roma and Mourinho will have to be good at making the most of him in a dark season for the club.

Premier League As Covid chaos strikes again, maybe Christmas should be cancelled - The Warm-Up 13/12/2021 AT 08:22