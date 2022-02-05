Olivier Giroud's late brace turned the Milan derby on its head and opened up the race for the Scudetto.

Inter went in front six minutes before the break when Ivan Perisic met Hakan Calhanoglu's corner with a low volley from ten yards out.

Ad

The league leaders dominated the game from this point onwards until 15 minutes from time when substitute Brahim Diaz's deflected shot drifted to the far post where Giroud poked it home.

Serie A Zlatan injured as Milan held by Juventus to dent title hopes 23/01/2022 AT 18:55

Three minutes later the French striker won the game when he received a ball inside the box from Davide Calabria and turned Stefan de Vrij before shooting at goal and though Samir Handanovic got a hand to the ball he could not keep it out.

Milan finished the game with ten men after Theo Hernandez was sent off in stoppage time for a tactical lunge to stop Denzel Dumfries breaking down the right flank.

Inter are now just a point clear of their city rivals at the top of Serie A.

TALKING POINT

A genuine three-horse race - If Milan had lost today, as they seemed set to do with 15 minutes remaining, it would have been very hard for them to make up seven points on their city rivals having played a game more. Now, they are just a point behind with Napoli a further three adrift ahead of their game with strugglers Venezia tomorrow. After Inter's procession to the title last year, this campaign is more likely to be like the Covid-affected season prior when Juventus edged Inter with Atalanta and Lazio not far behind. Inter boss Simone Inzaghi will face questions about why he took off his best player on the day, Calhanoglu, along with Ivan Perisic and Lautaro Martinez just minutes before the game turned. Most important though will be how he can pick his side up after such a demoralising finale to the game.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Olivier Giroud (Milan) - He was on track for a 5/10 with 15 minutes remaining but what value can be put on this derby victory which will go down as one of the favourite ever from Rossoneri fans. Over the last ten years he has never been a fan favourite but always came up with crucial goals. His first finish was a messy one, but an instinctive finish he was produced throughout his career. The second, was one of a man suddenly boosted in confidence, embarrassing de Vrij to make room for himself to score.

PLAYER RATINGS

Inter: Handanovic 5; Skriniar 6, De Vrij 5, Bastoni 6; Dumfries 7, Brozovic 7, Barella 7, Calhanoglu 8, Perisic 7; Dzeko 6, Lautaro Martinez 7.

Subs: Sanchez 6, DiMarco 6, Vidal 6, Darmian 6, Vecino 6.

AC Milan: Maignan 7; Calabria 6, Kalulu 7, Romagnoli 7, Theo Hernandez 7; Bennacer 6, Tonali 7; Saelemaekers 6, Kessie 6; Rafael Leao 6, Giroud 8.

Subs: Messias 6, Diaz 7, Krunic 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

10' GOAL FOR INTER - RULED OUT! Dumfries heads home briliantly at the back post - think Pele's header in 1970 World Cup final - but Perisic was offside when he crossed the ball.

39' GOAL FOR INTER! The corner came to Perisic on his own ten yards out and he guided a low volley home.

75' GOAL FOR MILAN!Giroud pokes the ball home at the back post after Diaz's shot is deflected. That did not look like it was coming.

78' GOAL FOR MILAN! Giroud again! He did nothing for the first 75 minutes and now he has turned this game on his head. He received a ball with his back to goal in the box and then turned his man before shooting low inside the post. You have to think Handanovic who got a hand to the ball should have blocked it though.

KEY STAT

50 - Ivan Perisic brought his half-century up with his first-half strike.

Serie A Thumping Dzeko header gives Inter late win to stay top of table 22/01/2022 AT 16:21