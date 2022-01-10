Federico Chiesa is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.
The Juventus forward went down in serious discomfort during his side's thrilling 4-3 victory over Roma, and scans subsequently showed that he had suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
His injury is a major blow both to the Turin-based club and Roberto Mancini's Italy, who will now be without Chiesa as they pursue a place at the 2022 World Cup in March.
The Euro 2020 winners face North Macedonia in the semi-finals of Path C of the playoffs, and could face Portugal in the final to decide who qualifies for Qatar.
Juventus have confirmed that Chiesa will undergo surgery in the "next few days".
The 24-year-old joined Massimiliano Allegri's side on a two-year loan deal last year that is due to convert into a permanent transfer in the summer if certain conditions are met.
Juventus are fifth in Serie A after producing a stunning comeback to defeat Roma having fallen 3-1 behind at the Stadio Olimpico.
They face Inter Milan in the final of the Supercoppa Italiana on Wednesday.
