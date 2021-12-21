It wasn't prime Juventus, but they did enough to sneak over the line as they closed out an assured 2-0 victory over Cagliari at the Allianz Stadium.

Strikes from Moise Kean and Federico Bernadeschi were enough to earn the Old Lady the three points as their visitors sank into further relegation trouble, compounding the supporters' discontentment after the news broke of Diego Godin and Martin Caceres' imminent departures in January.

Massimiliano Allegri's side started brilliantly; the opening half hour was filled with attacking intent and half-chances at the least, with the closest coming from Kean, whose header struck the foot of the post from a pinpoint Juan Cuadrado cross in the right half-space.

Kean would make amends five minutes from the interval, however; another headed effort, this time with great improvisation after a Federico Bernadeschi cross-shot, finding its way past Alessio Cragno in the visiting goal as the ball nestled into the bottom corner.

The visitors were subdued in the first half, but they came out with more intensity after the restart. Dalbert went oh-so close sliding in on a Raoui Bellanova cross after an initial Gaston Pereiro flick-on, and then Joao Pedro was denied the goal that would have taken his tally to double figures this term, as Wojciech Szczesny pulled out a great save to turn his bullet header over the bar after Gabriele Zappa had dug out a sumptuous delivery.

Bernadeschi capped off an impressive individual display on both flanks with a powerful drive that flashed beyond Cragno for pure pace, but nothing can be taken away from the touch and interception of substitute Dejan Kulusevski who created the goal. Juve were two up, and the home fans heaved a huge sigh of relief as they sealed the deal with seven minutes to go.

Walter Mazzarri can be pleased with his side's display and energy, but he must be worried at their profligacy in front of goal: it will be an issue to solve in January, but its importance cannot be understated - if you don't score enough goals, you don't stay in the top flight.

Allegri and Juventus march on relentlessly, however. This victory takes them to fifth in Serie A and four points off the elusive top four, and gives them a good foundational springboard to build on after the Christmas break.

TALKING POINT - SOMETIMES MAYBE GOOD...

Gennaro Gattuso's infamous saying is a good way to describe Juventus this season.

As we mentioned, they were excellent for half an hour, but suddenly, their intensity dropped as they let Cagliari back off the ropes and into the contest, and they were dealt two scares in the second half, firstly with Dalbert and then with Pedro as both Brazilians went close to levelling for the strugglers.

But it wasn't to be and the Turin side got away with it. They won't, however, against better opposition, and we've seen that not just in the Serie A against opposition like Atalanta and Inter Milan, but also in the Champions League against Chelsea.

Allegri's side can't afford to take their foot off the gas if they're looking to get back to the top of the Italian game, but they were lucky enough to have the individual firepower and to be up against a side severely lacking confidence in front of goal as they walked away with an important three points.

PLAYER RATINGS

Juve: Szczesny 7, Cuadrado 7, de Ligt 7, Bonucci 6, Sandro 6, Arthur 6, Bentancur 6, Rabiot 7, Bernadeschi 8, Kean 7, Morata 6, McKennie 6, Kulusevski 7, Locatelli 6, Jorge 6, de Sciglio 6.

Cagliari: Cragno 6, Zappa 7, Ceppitelli 6, Carboni 6, Bellanova 7, Grassi 6, Deiola 6, Lykogiannis 7, Dalbert 6, Pereiro 7, Pedro 6, Pavoletti 6, Oliva 6, Keita 6.

MAN OF THE MATCH - FEDERICO BERNADESCHI, JUVENTUS

Two goal involvements: one goal, one assist.

Worthy of being today's star performer as the Italian showed why he deserves more of the reckoning after the Christmas break.

He displayed his two-footedness and versatility off both flanks in either half, as well as his eye for goal with the initial cross-shot cutting in off the right, and the powerful hit to double the cushion seven minutes from time.

A top performance from the wide man, who still has a tough task ahead of hiim to dislodge his namesake [Federico] Chiesa on his return from injury.

KEY MOMENTS

10': CLOSE, OFF THE POST! What a cross from Cuadrado after neat interplay to work it right to him, and he curls in a wonderful ball to Kean, but he hits the post from close range!

40': GOAL, JUVENTUS! They finally have the lead, with a good element of improvisation. Bernadeschi started it as he cuts inside and strikes, and Moise Kean reacts well to divert the effort goalbound into the corner as he steers the header beyond Cragno. Hitting the woah, Kean and Juve are ahead.

60': WHAT A CHANCE! Cagliari steam forwards with the long diagonal flicked on by Pereiro; Bellanova races onto the touch and crosses... Dalbert coming in! He's put it wide!

68': WHAT A SAVE! Zappa digs out a wonderful cross and de Ligt loses Joao Pedro, and Szczesny pulls out a worldie of a save to divert a pinpoint header over the bar!

83': GOAL, JUVENTUS! Federico Bernadeschi makes sure of the win! Kulusevski's first touch was brilliant to take it away from Carboni, he finds Bernadeschi, and the Italian shuffles it onto his left and strikes across Cragno and doubles the hosts' lead. 2-0.

KEY STAT

