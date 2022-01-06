Dries Mertens and Federico Chiesa both scored as Juventus and Napoli played out a frenetic 1-1 draw at the Allianz Stadium.

In an open and frantic first half with Lorenzo Insigne and Chiesa acting as the driving forces for their sides on the counter-attack, it was the visitors who took a surprise lead against the run of play.

Insigne’s dinked ball found Matteo Politano who laid the ball off to Mertens to drill his low shot into the bottom corner. Wojciech Szczesny got a hand to it, ultimately preventing Matthijs de Ligt from making a goal-line clearance, and Napoli were in front.

Juventus were wasteful in front of goal, registering just one shot on target, and Napoli continued to threaten. Szczesny was called into action in the 37th minute, tipping Piotr Zielinski’s 25-yard strike over the bar.

Juventus’ pressure was eventually made to count as the hosts grabbed an equaliser in the 53rd minute. A cross came out to the Italy international and he curled his left-footed strike into the bottom corner.

The shots continued to pour in from both sides. In the 61st minute, McKennie’s vicious strike from outside the box veered wide moments before Szczesny got his entire body behind a dangerous close-range shot from Mertens.

Substitute Moise Kean headed a fine Juan Cuadrado cross over the bar in added time, but neither side were able to find a decisive winner.

The result means Napoli remain in third on 40 points. Juventus, meanwhile, extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven matches but remain in fifth and 11 points off top spot.

