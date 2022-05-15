Serie A / Matchday 37
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 15.05.2022
AC Milan
Not started
-
-
Atalanta
AC Milan - Atalanta

Lineups

AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-5-1
Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
3-5-2
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-5-1
Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AC Milan logo
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
Atalanta logo
Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

AC Milan

Atalanta

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
36248480
2
InternazionaleINT
36239478
3
NapoliNAP
36227773
4
JuventusJUV
36209769
5
SS LazioLAZ
361881062
8
AtalantaATA
361611959
