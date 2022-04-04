Serie A / Matchday 31
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 04.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ac-milan/teamcenter.shtml
AC Milan
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bologna-1/teamcenter.shtml
Bologna
Advertisement
Ad

AC Milan - Bologna

Lineups

AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-5-1
Bologna jersey
Bologna
3-4-3
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-5-1
Bologna jersey
Bologna
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AC Milan logo
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
Bologna logo
Bologna jersey
Bologna
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

AC Milan

Bologna

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
30206466
2
NapoliNAP
31206566
3
InternazionaleINT
30189363
4
JuventusJUV
31178659
5
AS RomaROM
31166954
13
BolognaBOL
29961433
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Napoli win on the road at Atalanta to keep up Serie A title pressure on Milan

3 hours ago

Serie A

Opinion: Tammy Abraham and AS Roma is Europe’s greatest love affair

21/03/2022 at 14:16

Related matches

Juventus
0
1
Internazionale
Half-time
Hellas Verona
-
-
Genoa
04/04
Sampdoria
0
1
AS Roma
Udinese
5
1
Cagliari

Follow the Serie A live Football match between AC Milan and Bologna with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 4 April 2022.

Catch the latest AC Milan and Bologna news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.