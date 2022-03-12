Serie A / Matchday 29
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 12.03.2022
AC Milan
AC Milan
Rescheduled
-
-
Empoli
Empoli
AC Milan - Empoli Summary

Lineups

AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-5-1
Empoli jersey
Empoli
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AC Milan logo
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
Empoli logo
Empoli jersey
Empoli
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

AC Milan

Empoli

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
28186460
2
InternazionaleINT
27177358
3
NapoliNAP
28176557
4
JuventusJUV
28158553
5
AtalantaATA
27138647
13
EmpoliEMP
28881232
Latest news

Serie A

Giroud glory as goal gives AC Milan vital victory over Napoli

06/03/2022 at 22:44

Serie A

Morata strike gives Juventus victory over Spezia

06/03/2022 at 22:20

