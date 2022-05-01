Serie A / Matchday 35
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 01.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ac-milan/teamcenter.shtml
AC Milan
Completed
1
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fiorentina/teamcenter.shtml
Fiorentina
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates

    AC Milan v Fiorentina live updates - latest Serie A score as league leaders look to extend advantage!

    Marcus Foley
    By
    Marcus Foley
    Updated 01/05/2022 at 15:00 GMT
    Live comment icon
    REPORT:
    Milan seal a massive win! Thanks for joining us.
    Leao strikes late to hand Milan three vital points in title chase
    90+4'
    Live comment icon
    FULL-TIME: MILAN 1-0 FIORENTINA
    Milan seal a crucial win here at the San Siro! A late strike by Rafael Leao could've potentially put one hand on the title for the Rossoneri!
    Meanwhile, for Fiorentina, the Viola suffer their third consecutive league defeat.

    Image credit: Getty Images

    90+4'
    FOUL!
    Rebic fouls Cabral in the centre of the pitch, and Fiorentina have a late free-kick. Last chance saloon this.
    90+2'
    COULD THIS SEAL THE TITLE FOR MILAN?
    Take a look at the goal that gave Milan a crucial lead in this game!
    90'
    Live comment icon
    FOUR ADDED MINUTES
    There will be a minimum of four added minutes at the end of the second half.
    87'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Bennacer goes into the book for a challenge on Biraghi, that just about clips the Fiorentina man's boot.
    Ismaël Bennacer
    Yellow card
    Ismaël Bennacer
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    82'
    Live comment icon
    Rafael Leão
    Goal
    Rafael Leão
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    Goals1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots2
    Fouls1
    GOALLLLL! MILAN FIND THE LEAD!
    Milan finally have the lead they were looking for! It's a shocking mistake from Terracciano in the Fiorentina goal!
    His pass out the back from a goal-kick goes straight to Leao, and he still has a lot to do. The winger then runs at the defence, before finding the net with a low effort from inside the box! The fans are bouncing!
    81'
    Live comment icon
    FIORENTINA CHANGE
    Sottil replaces Saponara for Viola.
    Riccardo Saponara
    Off
    Riccardo Saponara
    Fiorentina
    Fiorentina
    On target1
    Fouls1
    Offsides1
    Riccardo Sottil
    On
    Riccardo Sottil
    Fiorentina
    Fiorentina
    78'
    MILAN CHANGE
    Another throw of the dice by Stefano Pioli as Bennacer replaces Kessie in the middle of the park, as he searches for more attacking impetus from the centre of the pitch.
    Franck Kessié
    Off
    Franck Kessié
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    On target1
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1
    Wide1
    Ismaël Bennacer
    On
    Ismaël Bennacer
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    77'
    CRUCIAL BLOCK!
    Tonali once again plays a fantastic through ball from midfield, this time for Rebic, but before the Croatian can get a shot on goal, Igor is there to make a crucial block for La Viola.
    75'
    Live comment icon
    WHAT A SAVE!
    Outstanding from Maignan! That should've been 1-0 to Fiorentina!
    Cabral rose highest to head home Biraghi's delivery from the left, but the Frenchman makes an outstanding reaction save from point-blank range to keep the scores level!
    72'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Martinez Quarta goes into the book for a late challenge on Hernandez.
    Lucas Martínez Quarta
    Yellow card
    Lucas Martínez Quarta
    Fiorentina
    Fiorentina
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against2
    Free Kicks2
    69'
    OFF THE BALL CLASH!
    Theo Hernandez swings an elbow at Quarta, which sees the Fiorentina man go down in pain.
    The referee then stops the game, and Martinez Quarta is not happy with the Milan man. However, no action is taken with regards to a potential check for a red card.
    67'
    GREAT CLEARANCE!
    Tomori with a superb piece of defending to deny Fiorentina!
    Saponara flashes the ball across the face of goal as he looks for Cabral at the far post, but the Englishman puts his body on the line to slide in and make a crucial block.
    67'
    Live comment icon
    FIORENTINA DOUBLE CHANGE
    Duncan and Gonzalez are replaced by Torreira and Ikone for Viola.
    66'
    Live comment icon
    MILAN CHANGE
    Zlatan Ibrahimovic replaces Olivier Giroud.
    Olivier Giroud
    Off
    Olivier Giroud
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls1
    Wide2
    Offsides1
    Zlatan Ibrahimovic
    On
    Zlatan Ibrahimovic
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    61'
    Live comment icon
    GONZALEZ DOWN
    The Fiorentina man feels the back of his hamstring following a 50/50 aerial clash with Maignan, and receives some treatment on the pitch.
    He went down before the ball was put out of play, but his teammates eventually did so to allow him to receive treatment. Let's see if he can carry on. He looks fine for now.
    60'
    Live comment icon
    OFFSIDE!
    Rebic fires wide from the edge of the box for Milan, but the flag goes up for offside, so any goal there would not have counted.
    58'
    Live comment icon
    FIORENTINA CHANGE
    Former Milan man Giacomo Bonaventura replaces Youssef Maleh. Sensible, considering the latter was already booked.
    Bonaventura gets a good reception from the Milan faithful in the stands.
    Youssef Maleh
    Off
    Youssef Maleh
    Fiorentina
    Fiorentina
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls3
    Giacomo Bonaventura
    On
    Giacomo Bonaventura
    Fiorentina
    Fiorentina
    55'
    Live comment icon
    MILAN DOUBLE CHANGE
    Messias and Diaz are replaced by Krunic and Rebic. A bit harsh on Brahim, as he has created some good chances for his teammates this afternoon.