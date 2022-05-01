Serie A / Matchday 35
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 01.05.2022
AC Milan v Fiorentina live updates - latest Serie A score as league leaders look to extend advantage!
REPORT:
Milan seal a massive win! Thanks for joining us.
Leao strikes late to hand Milan three vital points in title chase
90+4'
FULL-TIME: MILAN 1-0 FIORENTINA
Milan seal a crucial win here at the San Siro! A late strike by Rafael Leao could've potentially put one hand on the title for the Rossoneri!
Meanwhile, for Fiorentina, the Viola suffer their third consecutive league defeat.
Image credit: Getty Images
90+4'
FOUL!
Rebic fouls Cabral in the centre of the pitch, and Fiorentina have a late free-kick. Last chance saloon this.
90+2'
COULD THIS SEAL THE TITLE FOR MILAN?
Take a look at the goal that gave Milan a crucial lead in this game!
90'
FOUR ADDED MINUTES
There will be a minimum of four added minutes at the end of the second half.
87'
YELLOW CARD
Bennacer goes into the book for a challenge on Biraghi, that just about clips the Fiorentina man's boot.
Yellow card
Ismaël Bennacer
AC Milan
82'
Goal
Rafael Leão
AC Milan
GOALLLLL! MILAN FIND THE LEAD!
Milan finally have the lead they were looking for! It's a shocking mistake from Terracciano in the Fiorentina goal!
His pass out the back from a goal-kick goes straight to Leao, and he still has a lot to do. The winger then runs at the defence, before finding the net with a low effort from inside the box! The fans are bouncing!
81'
FIORENTINA CHANGE
Sottil replaces Saponara for Viola.
Off
Riccardo Saponara
Fiorentina
On
Riccardo Sottil
Fiorentina
78'
MILAN CHANGE
Another throw of the dice by Stefano Pioli as Bennacer replaces Kessie in the middle of the park, as he searches for more attacking impetus from the centre of the pitch.
Off
Franck Kessié
AC Milan
On
Ismaël Bennacer
AC Milan
77'
CRUCIAL BLOCK!
Tonali once again plays a fantastic through ball from midfield, this time for Rebic, but before the Croatian can get a shot on goal, Igor is there to make a crucial block for La Viola.
75'
WHAT A SAVE!
Outstanding from Maignan! That should've been 1-0 to Fiorentina!
Cabral rose highest to head home Biraghi's delivery from the left, but the Frenchman makes an outstanding reaction save from point-blank range to keep the scores level!
72'
YELLOW CARD
Martinez Quarta goes into the book for a late challenge on Hernandez.
Yellow card
Lucas Martínez Quarta
Fiorentina
69'
OFF THE BALL CLASH!
Theo Hernandez swings an elbow at Quarta, which sees the Fiorentina man go down in pain.
The referee then stops the game, and Martinez Quarta is not happy with the Milan man. However, no action is taken with regards to a potential check for a red card.
67'
GREAT CLEARANCE!
Tomori with a superb piece of defending to deny Fiorentina!
Saponara flashes the ball across the face of goal as he looks for Cabral at the far post, but the Englishman puts his body on the line to slide in and make a crucial block.
67'
FIORENTINA DOUBLE CHANGE
Duncan and Gonzalez are replaced by Torreira and Ikone for Viola.
66'
MILAN CHANGE
Zlatan Ibrahimovic replaces Olivier Giroud.
Off
Olivier Giroud
AC Milan
On
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
AC Milan
61'
GONZALEZ DOWN
The Fiorentina man feels the back of his hamstring following a 50/50 aerial clash with Maignan, and receives some treatment on the pitch.
He went down before the ball was put out of play, but his teammates eventually did so to allow him to receive treatment. Let's see if he can carry on. He looks fine for now.
60'
OFFSIDE!
Rebic fires wide from the edge of the box for Milan, but the flag goes up for offside, so any goal there would not have counted.
58'
FIORENTINA CHANGE
Former Milan man Giacomo Bonaventura replaces Youssef Maleh. Sensible, considering the latter was already booked.
Bonaventura gets a good reception from the Milan faithful in the stands.
Off
Youssef Maleh
Fiorentina
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
On
Giacomo Bonaventura
Fiorentina
55'
MILAN DOUBLE CHANGE
Messias and Diaz are replaced by Krunic and Rebic. A bit harsh on Brahim, as he has created some good chances for his teammates this afternoon.