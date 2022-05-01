Serie A / Matchday 35
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 01.05.2022
AC Milan
Not started
-
-
Fiorentina
AC Milan - Fiorentina

Lineups

AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-5-1
Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
4-3-3
AC Milan
AC Milan
4-5-1
Fiorentina
Fiorentina
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AC Milan logo
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
Fiorentina logo
Fiorentina jersey
Fiorentina
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

AC Milan

Fiorentina

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
34228474
2
InternazionaleINT
34219472
3
NapoliNAP
35217770
4
JuventusJUV
34199666
5
AS RomaROM
341771058
7
FiorentinaFIO
341751256
