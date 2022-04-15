Advertisement
AC Milan vs Genoa LIVE Serie A updates - Rossoneri face another crucial game in thrilling title race
- All
- Highlights
19:55
WE'RE ALMOST SET!
It's all over, Inter have beaten Spezia 3-1 and now we can turn our full attention to action here at San Siro where kick-off is NEXT!
19:50
TEN MINUTES UNTIL KICK-OFF
A reminder of tonight's teams!
Milan: Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Tonali, Bennacer, Saelemaekers, Kessie, Leao, Giroud
Genoa: Sirigu, Hefti, Ostigard, Bani, Vasquez, Galdames, Badelj, Ekuban, Amiri, Frendrup, Piccoli
19:45
IS BARCA'S SEASON OVER?
19:40
LAST TIME OUT
19:35
INTER DOUBLE THEIR ADVANTAGE AGAINST SPEZIA
19:30
THE PAPER ROUND
19:25
BIG GAME AT SAN SIRO
Milan have won the two previous games in which they have faced Genoa this season, but we're talking about the here and now and confidence is not high with the Rossoneri following consecutive goalless draws.
On the flip side, Milan haven't conceded a single goal in their last five league games; Pioli could, therefore, become only the third head coach in Rossoneri history to register at least six consecutive clean sheets in Serie A after Fabio Capello and Nereo Rocco!
19:20
PIOLI HAS HIS SAY
"We’ve worked with great motivation and conviction: we know we have to give more," said the Milan boss.
"Genoa defend well and play a simple yet effective game. I think the result will mostly depend on the speed and tempo with which we produce certain pieces of play.
"We possess the qualities to win tomorrow. It isn’t the time to draw conclusions: we’ll take stock at the end."
19:15
OLIVIER GIROUD LEADS THE MILAN ATTACK
He's supported by Rafael Leao and Franck Kessie, as the out-of-form Brahim Diaz is dropped to the bench.
Ismael Bennancer wasn't expected to be fit following a muscle injury but Milan's chances have been boosted by his inclusion in midfield.
19:10
WHAT'S AT STAKE?
As mentioned, Inter are currently leading Spezia at half-time, with Marcelo Brozovic grabbing the game's only goal. As it stands, the Nerazzurri are leading the Serie A table, a point above AC Milan who will reclaim their place at the summit with a win this evening.
That may be easier said than done: the Rossoneri have won only two of their last six league games at San Siro, their title credentials being seriously questioned in recent weeks.Spezia - Internazionale Live - Summary: Football Scores & Highlights - 15/04/2022
19:05
THE TEAMS ARE IN
Milan XI: Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Tonali, Bennacer, Saelemaekers, Kessie, Leao, Giroud.
Genoa XI: Sirigu, Hefti, Ostigard, Bani, Vasquez, Galdames, Badelj, Ekuban, Amiri, Frendrup, Piccoli.
19:00
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE text commentary of AC Milan's crucial Serie A clash with Genoa.
The Rossoneri's momentum has stalled in recent weeks and with rivals Inter currently leading at Spezia, Stefano Pioli's side need a victory to remain atop of the table.
Let's grab the team news ahead of this huge encounter, kick-off 20:00 GMT!