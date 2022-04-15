Serie A / Matchday 33
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 15.04.2022
AC Milan
Not started
-
-
Genoa
AC Milan - Genoa

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AC Milan logo
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
Genoa logo
Genoa jersey
Genoa
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

AC Milan

Genoa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
32208468
2
InternazionaleINT
31199366
3
NapoliNAP
32206666
4
JuventusJUV
32188662
5
AS RomaROM
32176957
19
GenoaGEN
322161422
Latest news

Serie A

AC Milan draw again to give Inter upper hand in Serie A title race

10/04/2022 at 21:27

Serie A

Napoli’s title hopes dealt huge blow after home loss to Fiorentina

10/04/2022 at 15:51

