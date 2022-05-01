Serie A / Matchday 35
Stadio Olimpico / 01.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/as-roma/teamcenter.shtml
AS Roma
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bologna-1/teamcenter.shtml
Bologna
Advertisement
Ad

AS Roma - Bologna

Lineups

AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-5-2
Bologna jersey
Bologna
3-5-2
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
3-5-2
Bologna jersey
Bologna
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Roma logo
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
Bologna logo
Bologna jersey
Bologna
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

AS Roma

Bologna

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
34228474
2
InternazionaleINT
34219472
3
NapoliNAP
35217770
4
JuventusJUV
34199666
5
AS RomaROM
341771058
13
BolognaBOL
341191442
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Inter suffer title blow as Arnautovic and Sansone seal Bologna win

27/04/2022 at 20:41

Serie A

Juventus tighten grip on fourth with Sassuolo win

25/04/2022 at 23:42

Related matches

Spezia
2
1
SS Lazio
49'
Juventus
-
-
Venezia
01/05
Empoli
-
-
Torino
01/05
AC Milan
-
-
Fiorentina
01/05

Follow the Serie A live Football match between AS Roma and Bologna with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 1 May 2022.

Catch the latest AS Roma and Bologna news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.