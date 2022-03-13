Serie A / Matchday 29
Gewiss Stadium / 13.03.2022
Atalanta
Atalanta
Rescheduled
-
-
Genoa
Genoa
Atalanta - Genoa Summary

Lineups

Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
4-5-1
Genoa jersey
Genoa
4-5-1
Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
4-5-1
Genoa jersey
Genoa
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atalanta logo
Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
Genoa logo
Genoa jersey
Genoa
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Atalanta

Genoa

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
28186460
2
InternazionaleINT
27177358
3
NapoliNAP
28176557
4
JuventusJUV
29168556
5
AtalantaATA
27138647
19
GenoaGEN
281151218
