Serie A / Matchday 31
Gewiss Stadium / 03.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atalanta/teamcenter.shtml
Atalanta
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/napoli/teamcenter.shtml
Napoli
Advertisement
Ad

Atalanta - Napoli

Lineups

Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
3-5-2
Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-3-3
Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
3-5-2
Napoli jersey
Napoli
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atalanta logo
Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
Napoli logo
Napoli jersey
Napoli
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Atalanta

Napoli

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
30206466
2
NapoliNAP
30196563
3
InternazionaleINT
29179360
4
JuventusJUV
30178559
5
AtalantaATA
29149651
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Opinion: Tammy Abraham and AS Roma is Europe’s greatest love affair

21/03/2022 at 14:16

Serie A

Abraham's red-hot form continues with brace as Roma beat Lazio

20/03/2022 at 19:29

Related matches

Spezia
0
0
Venezia
20'
SS Lazio
-
-
Sassuolo
17:00
Salernitana
-
-
Torino
19:45
Fiorentina
-
-
Empoli
03/04

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Atalanta and Napoli with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 3 April 2022.

Catch the latest Atalanta and Napoli news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.