Serie A / Matchday 30
Unipol Domus / 19.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cagliari/teamcenter.shtml
Cagliari
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ac-milan/teamcenter.shtml
AC Milan
Cagliari - AC Milan Summary

Lineups

Cagliari jersey
Cagliari
3-4-3
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cagliari logo
Cagliari jersey
Cagliari
AC Milan logo
AC Milan jersey
AC Milan
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Cagliari

AC Milan

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
29196463
2
NapoliNAP
29186560
3
InternazionaleINT
28178359
4
JuventusJUV
29168556
5
SS LazioLAZ
29147849
17
CagliariCAG
295101425
Follow the Serie A live Football match between Cagliari and AC Milan with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 19 March 2022.

Catch the latest Cagliari and AC Milan news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

