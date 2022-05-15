Serie A / Matchday 37
Unipol Domus / 15.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cagliari/teamcenter.shtml
Cagliari
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/internazionale/teamcenter.shtml
Internazionale
Advertisement
Ad

Cagliari - Internazionale

Lineups

Cagliari jersey
Cagliari
4-3-3
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
3-5-2
Cagliari jersey
Cagliari
4-3-3
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cagliari logo
Cagliari jersey
Cagliari
Internazionale logo
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Cagliari

Internazionale

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
36248480
2
InternazionaleINT
36239478
3
NapoliNAP
36227773
4
JuventusJUV
36209769
5
SS LazioLAZ
361881062
18
CagliariCAG
366111929
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Serie A

Fiorentina beat Roma to leave European race firmly in the balance

09/05/2022 at 21:21

Serie A

AC Milan rally to beat Verona and move step closer to Serie A title

08/05/2022 at 21:28

Related matches

AS Roma
0
1
Venezia
67'
Bologna
-
-
Sassuolo
15/05
Napoli
-
-
Genoa
15/05
AC Milan
-
-
Atalanta
15/05

Follow the Serie A live Football match between Cagliari and Internazionale with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 15 May 2022.

Catch the latest Cagliari and Internazionale news and find up to date Serie A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.